Council meets with airport commission to discuss fixed base proposals

City shares highlights from two most recent city council meetings

– Highlights from the last two regular Paso Robles City Council meetings held on Dec. 19 and Dec. 5, as sent by the City of Paso Robles, are as follows.

Note: City facilities will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday Dec. 25 and in observance of New Year’s Day Jan. 1.

Meeting highlights from Dec. 19

The council held a joint meeting with the Paso Robles Airport Commission to discuss two proposals for fixed base operations at the airport. The council created an ad hoc committee comprised of Mayor John Hamon and Councilmember Steve Gregory to review more in-depth proposals from both applicants and will return to the full council with a recommendation at a future meeting. Click here to read the staff report.

Received the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

Set a public hearing for the 2024 Community Development Block Grant allocation during the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday, March 5, and directed that the following applications be listed in the draft one-year action plan as follows:

a. Sidewalk and ramp infill (Riverside Avenue) – $128,768

b. Consolidated plan as being recommended: $14,500 to CAPSLO and $15,215 to ECHO – Total $29,715

C. Administration – $13,867

Total: $172,350

The item will be brought before the council again in the spring.

Approved re-joining the SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority and adopted the 2023 County Joinder Agreement to the Second Amended and Restated Joint Powers Agreement of the Integrated Waste Management Authority. Click here to read the staff report.

This is a subset of items considered by the city council. The full agenda can be found at www.prcity.com/meetings.

Meeting highlights from Dec. 5

Received a quarterly Caltrans update from consultant Gus Khouri of Khouri Consulting. He is working toward getting Paso Robles sponsored for a Senate Bill 1 grant to help build the Highway 46 East overpass.

Introduced and waived the first reading of an ordinance adopting the 2022 California Building Code with certain local amendments.

Reviewed and approved the Paso Robles strategic plan to address homelessness. Staffing, programming, and funding will be determined during the next budget cycle beginning in spring of 2024.

Discussed options for addressing waiting lists for short-term rentals and directed the city attorney and staff to bring back additional information on the legal viability of potential changes to the permit process including permit transferability in T-zones, canceling of inactive permits and the possibility and implications of decreasing the number of available permits in R1 zones. No action was taken.

The next regular council meeting is on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 a.m., in person at 1000 Spring Street and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube.

Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.

Share To Social Media