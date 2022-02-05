Council re-appoints Sheree Davis, Mark Koegler to planning commission

Council interviewed three applicants to fill two open positions on the planning commission

– The Paso Robles City Council has reappointed two sitting planning commissioners back to the Paso Robles Planning Commission. Commissioners Sheree Davis and Mark Koegler were both re-appointed to new 3-year terms at a special city council meeting this week. The council interviewed three applicants to fill two open positions on the planning commission.

Davis and Koegler were re-appointed based on previous service records and their “ability to represent a wide range of community views and interests,” according to the council. Koegler will be starting his second term and is a retired city planner and landscape architect from Minneapolis, Minnesota who moved to Paso Robles in 2018. Davis will be starting her third term and is a fifth-generation Roblan and Cal Poly professor who has been very involved in Paso Robles her entire life.

