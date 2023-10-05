Council selects councilman Steve Gregory as mayor pro tempore
Highlights from Tuesday’s Paso Robles City Council meeting
– At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, Paso Robles City Council did the following:
- Voted unanimously to appoint Sharon L. Roden to the District 1 Council seat, who was then sworn into office by the city clerk. Councilmember Roden’s appointment will last until the 2024 general election.
- Read proclamations in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and Dating & Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
- Received the monthly Capital Projects update from the Public Works Director and Operation Manager, reviewing the status of recently completed city projects and those currently in progress.
- Received the fourth quarter report from the El Camino Homeless Organization and directed staff to disburse funds in the amount of $55,500 per the existing Memorandum of Understanding.
- Approved the removal of a damaged oak tree at 1234 Olive Street, with the property owner replanting three replacement trees and also paying $800 to the Oak Tree Replacement Fund.
- Selected Councilmember Steve Gregory as mayor pro tempore and selected councilmembers for committee and liaison appointments and alternate positions until such assignments are updated after the November 2024 general municipal election.
- Unveiled the city’s new road repairs video detailing the benefits of Measure E-12 and how it plays a role in financing street repairs throughout the Paso Robles community.
This is a subset of items considered by the council. The full agenda can be found at www.prcity.com/meetings.
The next regular council meeting is on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., in person at 1000 Spring Street and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.