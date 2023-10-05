Council selects councilman Steve Gregory as mayor pro tempore

Highlights from Tuesday’s Paso Robles City Council meeting

– At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, Paso Robles City Council did the following:

This is a subset of items considered by the council. The full agenda can be found at www.prcity.com/meetings.

The next regular council meeting is on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., in person at 1000 Spring Street and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.

