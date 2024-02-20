Council to discuss changes to parking program, potential refunds

City council meeting tonight to include discussion on parking program

– At its regular meeting tonight, the Paso Robles City Council will introduce and hold a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment to the paid downtown parking program.

There will be a report on implementation of new parking rates and direction will be provided to city staff regarding a refund process for parking fees paid in the Downtown Parking Zone from Feb. 6, 2023, to Feb. 6, 2024 pursuant to the period authorized under the Government Claims Act.

“The matter of parking and potential refunds will be discussed by the council,” said City Manager Ty Lewis in an email.

Click here to view the meeting agenda.

“Please make an effort to attend either in person or by calling in to comment on the Downtown Paid Parking Program,” writes Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association Executive Direction Norma Moye in a press release encouraging meeting participation. “If you are unable to attend in person, you can call in by dialing (805) 865-7276 to make your comments known to your city council.”