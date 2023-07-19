Counterfeit Kings performing at the Silo Bar at the Mid-State Fair

– The Counterfeit Kings will perform at the Mid-State Fair on Friday from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Silo Bar. The Silo Bar is off the Midway before the frontier and kiddie carnival area.

The Counterfeit Kings are a Central Coast band with members from around the county. They play modern rock covers from the 90s to today’s rock hits. The band members Ty Christensen, David Chock, Scott Robertson, and John Spalding are San Luis Obispo County locals. Their shows are full of songs people dance and sing along to.

For more information on The Counterfeit Kings, the public can visit the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

