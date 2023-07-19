Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 19, 2023
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Counterfeit Kings performing at the Silo Bar at the Mid-State Fair
  • Follow Us!

Counterfeit Kings performing at the Silo Bar at the Mid-State Fair 

Posted: 6:03 am, July 19, 2023 by News Staff
Counterfeit Kings performing at the Silo Bar at the Mid-State Fair

The band is made up of members Ty Christensen, David Chock, Scott Robertson, and John Spalding.

– The Counterfeit Kings will perform at the Mid-State Fair on Friday from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Silo Bar. The Silo Bar is off the Midway before the frontier and kiddie carnival area.

The Counterfeit Kings are a Central Coast band with members from around the county. They play modern rock covers from the 90s to today’s rock hits. The band members Ty Christensen, David Chock, Scott Robertson, and John Spalding are San Luis Obispo County locals. Their shows are full of songs people dance and sing along to.

For more information on The Counterfeit Kings, the public can visit the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.