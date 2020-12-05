County accepting applications for District 3 Planning Commissioner

–Community members interested in influencing land-use decisions in the unincorporated areas of San Luis Obispo County are encouraged to apply to serve on the County’s Planning Commission. Unincorporated areas are those places in the county, but outside of city limits.

Recently appointed District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, who was sworn into office by County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong recently, previously served as the District 3 Planning Commissioner. She is seeking a candidate to fill the position now left vacant. The deadline to apply is Dec. 16, 2020.

“Citizen participation is important for good governance, and I want to make sure those interested in County land use have the opportunity to be considered,” said Ortiz-Legg, who was sworn into office today.

To apply, fill out the application online on the county’s website, or download a PDF copy and submit a completed application by mail to: Board of Supervisors, 1055 Monterey Street Room D430, San Luis Obispo, CA 93402.

The County Planning Commission is a five-member body appointed by the County Board of Supervisors. Its primary role is to consider how land-use decisions affect the county. In this role, the commission has review and approval authority for tract maps, conditional use permits, and variances and is responsible for making recommendations to the Board of Supervisors regarding plan and ordinance updates.

The planning commission typically meets twice monthly in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the County Government Center in downtown San Luis Obispo.

For more information, please contact Clerk of the Board of Supervisors in the County Administrative Office, 1055 Monterey St, Room D430, San Luis Obispo, California 93408; Phone (805) 781-5011.

Share this post!

email

Related