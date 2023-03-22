County Administrative Officer Wade Horton announces resignation

Resignation effective May 1

– In a closed session this week, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors accepted County Administrative Officer Wade Horton’s resignation from his position as county administrative officer, effective May 1.

“We can’t thank Mr. Horton enough for his honorable and committed dedication to the County of San Luis Obispo,” said Chairman of the Board of Supervisors John Peschong. “He has navigated the county through some of its most difficult times, including acting as Emergency Services Director during the COVID-19 crisis and recent rainstorms, setting up a Homeless Division to better address the nationwide problem of homelessness, and working with local cities and community partners to provide affordable housing with professionalism, integrity, and a spirit of cooperation. He is a true public servant that has made a real difference in the county throughout his tenure.”

Prior to becoming the county administrator in 2017, Horton served as the county’s public works director, starting in 2014. Before that, he was deputy director of utilities/water for the City of San Luis Obispo.

“It has been an absolute privilege to serve the board, organization, and residents of San Luis Obispo County for the last eight years,” Horton said. “I am proud of all we have accomplished together, and I am thankful for the many opportunities the county has afforded to make a difference in our community alongside a talented staff, and so many incredible partners from local government, business, education, and our nonprofit community.”

The county will soon open a nationwide search for a new county administrative officer who can continue leading county efforts to address the challenging issues in our community, including homelessness, the statewide mental health crisis and the regional need for affordable housing.

“We will miss Wade’s energy, determination, and “Can-Do” attitude,” said John Peschong. “ I know I speak for everyone at the County in wishing him all the best in his next chapter.”

