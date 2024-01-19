Paso Robles News|Friday, January 19, 2024
County airport reports second record-breaking year in a row 

Posted: 6:17 am, January 19, 2024 by News Staff

san luis obispo airport

660,745 passengers traveled through SBP in 2023

– Passenger numbers at the SLO County Airport (SBP) reached an all-time high for the second year in a row, according to a press release from the airport. A total of 660,745 passengers traveled through the airport in 2023, making it the busiest year ever for SBP. Notably, 2023’s numbers are 19% percent higher than 2022’s previous record-high traveler count of 553,425.

SBP’s new record shows that people are flying from their local airport even more than they were pre-pandemic. Before the pandemic, the busiest year on record was 2019, when 544,575 passengers traveled through the airport. This trend is also being noticed by carriers, who have expanded their presence at SBP. Both United Airlines and American Airlines have brought in larger aircraft to serve existing routes, and in December, Alaska Airlines launched a new nonstop flight to Las Vegas, giving the community another exciting, easy-to-reach destination.

“It wouldn’t be possible to celebrate this achievement without recognizing our loyal passengers, airline partners, and the local community for their integral role in our success,” said Courtney Johnson, director of airports for San Luis Obispo County. “We look forward to building on this momentum in the coming year and aim to provide passengers with even better service to further solidify our position as a premier travel hub for the region.” Additional passenger and airline statistics can be found on the airport’s website.

For more information, or to book a flight, visit sloairport.com.

 

