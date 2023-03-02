County appoints new health agency director

Unanimous vote made during Tuesday board meeting

– The San Luis Obispo County’s Board of Supervisors has approved the appointment of Nick Drews as Director of the County of San Luis Obispo Health Agency. The unanimous decision was made during the board’s meeting on Tuesday. Drews, who had been serving as interim director since June 2022, joined the county in 2015.

As director, Drews will be responsible for overseeing the planning, development, and implementation of county health services through the Public Health Department, Behavioral Health Department, Animal Services Division, and the Office of the Public Guardian.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to lead the Health Agency and to build upon the great work that our leaders and staff deliver to our community each and every day,” said Drews. “The Health Agency’s mission is special and unique, and I know first-hand that our staff is dedicated to improving the health and quality of life for our community members, especially those who are most vulnerable.”

Prior to joining the Health Agency, Drews held several senior-level roles of increasing responsibility for Deloitte Consulting, where he partnered with Fortune 500 companies in strategic work related to change management and organizational effectiveness. Drews earned a master’s degree from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Santa Cruz.

Share To Social Media