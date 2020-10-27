SLO County breaks record for registered voters

Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballots is Oct. 27

–County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong reports that San Luis Obispo County has once again set a record number of registered voters: 184,050, eclipsing the last record of 176,343 set during the Presidential Primary election earlier this year. Furthermore, an unprecedented number of Vote By Mail (VBM) ballots have already been voted and returned to the Election Department: 82,795, representing 45-percent of total registered voters.

Voters are reminded that Tuesday, Oct. 27 is the last day for requests for VBM ballots to be mailed. This cut-off date allows time for the vote-by-mail ballot to be mailed to the voter and returned by Election Day. Voters who require a VBM ballot be sent to them are encouraged to call the Election Office at (805) 781-5228 or email elections@co.slo.ca.us . Vote-by-mail ballots are still available after this date but only to voters who are present at the County Clerk-Recorder’s offices or at the 23 voter service centers.

If a voter requested a vote-by-mail ballot and has not yet received the ballot, they are urged to contact the Clerk-Recorder’s Office immediately so their ballot can be replaced. Voters can also check on the status of their vote-by-mail ballot on the web at www.slovote.com.

It is imperative that voters sign their ballot identification envelope containing the ballot. Without the voter’s signature, the ballot cannot be counted. New legislation allows election officials to accept voted vote-by-mail ballots that are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than seventeen days after Election Day. However, vote-by-mail ballots that are personally delivered to the County Clerk-Recorder’s offices or at a Voter Service Center in San Luis Obispo County must be received by the close of the polls (8 p.m.) on Election Day in order to be counted. If anyone has questions concerning the election or their vote-by-mail ballot, contact the County Clerk-Recorder, Elections Division at (805) 781-5228.

Voters who missed the 15-day close of registration deadline can complete a Conditional Voter Registration (or same-day registration) process and cast their ballots at the County Elections Offices up to and including Election Day and at 23 voter service centers during the 4 days of voting between Oct. 31 to Nov. 3. All votes will be counted after the election official verifies the voter’s registration and confirms the voter has not yet voted elsewhere in the current election.

To avoid the lines at polling places on Election Day, voters are encouraged to visit the County Elections Office before Election Day.

Office locations and regular business hours:

San Luis Obispo, County Government Center

1055 Monterey Street

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mon-Fri

Atascadero, North County Service Center

Atascadero Library, 2nd Floor

6565 Capistrano Ave

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mon-Fri

Share this post!

email

Related