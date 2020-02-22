Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 22, 2020
County Cattlemen’s Association holds annual meeting at Event Center 

Posted: 4:32 am, February 22, 2020

–The San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association held its annual meeting Thursday afternoon at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The spring meeting featured a number of speakers including Kevin Kester, Past President of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Kester spoke about the USMCA, the new trade agreement between the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Dr. Zach McFarlane of Cal Poly spoke about heifer pregnancy and fetal programming. Kiah Twisselman gave an update on the Beef Council and a recap of the NCBA Convention. Charlie Whitney spoke about a plan to modify California’s legislature to allow one state senator to be elected from each county. He said it would give greater representation to rural counties in the state. Randy Baxley gave a market update on beef and specialty program benefits.

Congressional Candidate Andy Caldwell introduced himself and talked about the group he started- the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business (COLAB). Caldwell is a radio talk show host in Santa Barbara County. He’s challenging Congressman Salud Carbajal in the 24th Congressional District.

Andy Caldwell, right, speaking with Jeff Buckingham.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Anthony Stornetta helped coordinate the event. Anthony is the identical twin of Paso Robles Fire Chief Jonathon Stornetta.

Also on hand at the meeting yesterday, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold and members of the Arnold family.

The Cattlemen’s Spring Meeting was sponsored by Farm Credit West and the Visalia Livestock Market.

