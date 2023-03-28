County entrepreneurs named ‘Small Business Persons of the Year’

Trio will be recognized during the SBA’s National Small Business Week awards ceremony in Washington D.C.

– San Luis Obispo entrepreneurs Jared Malapit, Erik Wright, and Karl Vaillancourt, owners of Precision Construction Services, have been named California’s 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year, according to the Small Business Administration (SBA). Precision Construction Services is a Native American-owned commercial construction firm headquartered in San Luis Obispo, providing services to clients across California and the Western United States. The Small Business Persons of the Year Award, the SBA’s highest honor, is awarded to businesses that have demonstrated success in business and contributed to their local communities.

Founded in 2013, Precision Construction Services is a progressive construction company that aims to transform the industry culture by adopting new ideas and challenging conventional answers. The company has completed a number of notable projects, including the West Coast’s first rocket landing facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base, the world’s first Hyperloop tunnel, and various restorations on the historic Ahwahnee hotel, among others. Precision’s federal clients include the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, General Services Administration, Bureau of Prisons, National Park Service, and CDC.

The owners’ commitment to advancing the industry and the communities where they live and work is as significant as Precision’s growth and success, according to the SBA. The owners have built a construction culture based on trust, collaboration, and challenging conventional answers. Their community outreach includes hosting industry events, donating time, funding, and construction services to local nonprofits, and actively supporting Native American professional groups, regional economic development groups, and women’s construction industry associations, among many other organizations.

Malapit, Wright, and Vaillancourt will be recognized during the SBA’s National Small Business Week awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. The event will take place from April 30 to May 6, 2023.

For additional information about the company and its projects, visit: https://www.sba.gov/document/report-2023-small-business-persons-year.

