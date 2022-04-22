County isolation, quarantine orders updated

Many people who have been exposed to COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms are no longer required to quarantine

– The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has issued new orders for isolation and quarantine. These orders update requirements and recommendations for those who are exposed to COVID-19 but do not experience symptoms and do not test positive. The new orders reflect changes to isolation and quarantine guidelines from the California Department of Public Health. Detailed isolation and quarantine guidance and copies of the new orders are available online at www.slopublichealth.org/quarantine-iso.

These changes mean many people who have been exposed to COVID-19 but don’t have symptoms are no longer required to quarantine at home. However, they should get tested five days after the exposure, wear a well-fitted mask around others for 10 days following the exposure, and monitor for symptoms. Anyone who tests positive or develops symptoms must immediately isolate.

“The bottom line is still, stay home if you’re sick or test positive for COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “If you’re exposed to COVID-19, please be vigilant about masking, testing, and monitoring for symptoms—and be honest with yourself and others if you start to experience even mild symptoms like a headache or sore throat.”

Quarantine is still required in high-risk residential settings (such as shelters, corrections, health care, and long-term care) and is recommended for people who either had a high-risk exposure (such as to someone in their household) or are at higher risk of infection because they are immune-compromised or haven’t been vaccinated. Specific state guidelines apply to child care, schools, health care settings, and other workplaces.

SLO County, like most California counties, is no longer carrying out individual contact tracing to notify residents that they have been exposed to COVID-19. Instead, those who test positive will receive a text message or email notification with detailed instructions to isolate and direction to inform their close contacts.

“If you are exposed and do not quarantine, please remember you must be extremely diligent in masking until after day ten,” said Dr. Borenstein. “That means avoiding situations where you might take off your mask, like eating at a restaurant.”

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

