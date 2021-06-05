County mass vaccine clinics complete final day

Administration continues through mobile, pop-up, and regular Public Health clinics

–As planned, the County of San Luis Obispo’s mass vaccination clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo completed their final day of operations Friday. These large community clinics were set up in December 2020 and January 2021 to quickly and efficiently deliver the COVID-19 vaccine to SLO County residents when the vaccines became available.

Since that time, these sites have given more than 162,000 vaccines to more than 87,000 people.

“This has been truly historic work and I extend my sincerest gratitude to the volunteers and staff who have made it possible,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “In the face of this tremendous challenge, I’m proud to say our community acted swiftly to provide this life-saving vaccine on a large scale as quickly as we received it.”

The clinics were staffed by 612 Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, who served more than 28,000 volunteer hours; Disaster Service Workers from many county departments; and state-funded workers who traveled from across the U.S. to serve in the county’s vaccination effort. The sites were set up with the support of the SLO County Incident Management Team.

“The impact of this work is monumental,” said County Administrative Officer and Emergency Services Director Wade Horton. “We’ve gone from facing thousands of active cases at a time to a few dozen, from planning for a surge that might overwhelm our hospitals to now seeing steady health care capacity. The results of this vaccination effort have been swift and dramatic, and we have many incredible men and women in our community to thank for that.”

Approximately 60-percent of SLO County’s eligible residents have now received at least one dose of vaccine. The county will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccines at no cost at regular public health clinics in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, and Grover Beach and at mobile clinics countywide.

To schedule your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a public health clinic, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255. To find other local vaccine providers, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org.

The SLO County Phone Assistance Center at (805) 781-5500 remains open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

