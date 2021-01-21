County Medical Reserve Corps is looking for help with vaccine distribution and contact tracing



The SLO County Medical Reserve Corps is looking for volunteers to help with vaccine distribution and contact tracing.

The Medical Reserve Corps brings together current or retired medical professionals—nurses, paramedics, EMTs, therapists, physicians, and others—who volunteer their time and skills to support the community in times of disaster. It also includes non-medical volunteers like interpreters, logistics assistants, social workers, and greeters.

To register to volunteer, start here: https://www.emergencyslo.org/mrc

Share this post!

email

Related