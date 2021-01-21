County Medical Reserve Corps is looking for help with vaccine distribution and contact tracing 

Paso Robles News|Thursday, January 21, 2021
Posted: 9:36 am, January 21, 2021 by News Staff

SLO County Medical Reserve Corps
The SLO County Medical Reserve Corps is looking for volunteers to help with vaccine distribution and contact tracing.

The Medical Reserve Corps brings together current or retired medical professionals—nurses, paramedics, EMTs, therapists, physicians, and others—who volunteer their time and skills to support the community in times of disaster. It also includes non-medical volunteers like interpreters, logistics assistants, social workers, and greeters.

To register to volunteer, start here: https://www.emergencyslo.org/mrc



