SLO County opens more COVID-19 vaccine appointments

County encourages eligible community members to check for appointments on weekday mornings

–San Luis Obispo County health officials encourage anyone eligible to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County to check the county’s website on weekdays around 9 a.m. for more first-dose appointments that may become available at one of the county’s three COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

“As we get more vaccine shipped to us, and as people cancel existing appointments, more appointments will become available. We encourage those who are age 75 or older, or are in Phase 1a, to visit our website on weekday mornings or call us to check for available appointments,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county public health officer.

More than 5,000 first-dose appointments are currently booked for this week. Eligible community members can make an appointment either by visiting www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments or by calling the County’s Phone Assistance Center at (805) 534-2444.

County officials say that they hope to vaccinate thousands of eligible community members at three COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. Appointments are currently limited by vaccine supply. However, the County is ready to administer 3,000 doses of vaccine a day (15,000 a week) across all three COVID-19 vaccine clinics when supply increases.

“Limited vaccine supply also means that second-dose appointments may be delayed, but not for long,” Dr. Borenstein said. “We hope to move quickly through this part of Phase 1b and extend eligibility to those 65 and older in the coming weeks.”

The County is carefully allocating its supply to ensure that recipients get both doses in a timely manner. On January 18, the County extended eligibility into early Phase 1b, progressing quickly through plans to vaccinate 26,000 people over age 75 currently residing in SLO County. As many as 9,000 residents over age 75 have received their first dose of vaccine over the last two weeks.

To find out when and where you can receive COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/vaccines or call the County’s Phone Assistance Center at County’s Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444, now available 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

