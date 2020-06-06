County prepares for gyms, bars, campgrounds, schools, day camps to re-open

–San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein announced that the county is preparing for additional businesses to open as soon as the State of California has released the guidelines for each type of business.

The state has announced that gyms, schools, day camps, bars, campgrounds, and professional sports can begin to reopen, according to guidelines, by next Friday.

In today’s news briefing, Borenstein said there is a two-fold process for businesses to open:

A business cannot move forward to open until the state has posted the guidelines and as soon as that happens the county will make the guidelines available on readyslo.org.

The county public health department will review and approve the guidance for moving forward in San Luis Obispo County.

The state is allowing only counties that meet certain thresholds on numbers of cases, testing, and preparedness to start to reopen. Borenstein said San Luis Obispo County has good metrics and those will continue to guide “how far and how wide we can open for business.”

“We will continue to move forward as expeditiously as we can,” said Borenstein. In the meantime, she encourages business owners to read the guidelines that pertain to their business and begin preparing to open.

The rules on schools and day camps will apply statewide.

Share this post!

email

Related