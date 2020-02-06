Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 6, 2020
County public works to repair drainage on Main Street in Templeton 

Posted: 4:11 am, February 6, 2020 by News Staff

Road work templeton main street

–The County of San Luis Obispo Department of Public Works has announced that it will be working to repair the drainage on Main Street in Templeton.

Work will begin February 2020 and is expected to be completed in March 2020, weather permitting. The location of the construction is on Main Street between 4th and 5th Streets in front of the Templeton Feed Store. The area will be marked off with safety cones and a section of the bike lane will be closed. The work will be performed during regular work hours 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Access to buildings will remain clear, and businesses will maintain their regular open hours during construction. See map for construction location.

Raminha Construction, Inc., of Atascadero, CA, has been awarded the contract for $48,800. to perform the work.

