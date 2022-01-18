County reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Cases continue to surge, according to county health department data

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported two more community members, ranging in age from 80 to 100, have died from COVID-19. With today’s report, a total of 380 SLO County residents have died from COVID-19.

This report comes as 55 San Luis Obispo County residents are currently hospitalized due to severe COVID-19 illness, including eight in the intensive care unit, and hospitals report severe pressure on their staff and facilities.

“We are saddened to report the deaths of these members of our community and offer our condolences to the loved ones they left behind,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Our local health care system and hospital staff are under immense pressure driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant. Please do not go to the ER for COVID-19 testing or mild symptoms. If you’re not up to date on your COVID-19 vaccination, please make an appointment today to get this protection.”

Public health reported today that 1,565 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Friday and San Luis Obispo County’s 14-day daily average has risen to an all-time high of 383. A total of 6,350 cases have been reported so far in January; this compares to 7,437 for the entire month of January 2021.

Click here for more COVID-19 data for San Luis Obispo County.

Masking is required in indoor public places in San Luis Obispo County and statewide. Medical-grade N95/KN95 or surgical masks provide additional protection. Vaccines—both boosters and primary series—are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To schedule an appointment, visit www.slopublichealth.org/vaccines or call (833) 422-4255.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

