County residents invited to enter their pets in photo contest

Contest aims to showcase adoption success stories

– When the new County of San Luis Obispo Animal Shelter opens this summer, the county wants to fill it with pictures of success stories: animals who have found happy homes in the community. They also want to showcase the Central Coast. The county is inviting locals to take a picture of their pet in front of a recognizable icon or background in the county and submit their best shots here (Gmail account required to upload photos).

The public shelter will be dedicated to matching the community’s homeless and unwanted pets with new families, so photos of pets adopted from a shelter or humane society are preferred. The higher quality of image, the better (Up to 10 MB). You may submit as many as five images, per pet. The deadline for entry is May 15.

Contest terms and conditions

The contestant grants the County of San Luis Obispo Division of Animal Services permission to use any photographs taken of their pet, in any and all of its print or digital publications, including website entries and various county social media channels, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and may appear in other county publications that the county deems appropriate.

The contestant understands and agrees that these materials will become the property of the county and will not be returned. They authorize the county to edit, alter, copy, exhibit, publish or distribute any/all photographs for purposes of publicizing the county’s programs or for any other lawful purpose.

In addition, the contestant waives any right to royalties or other compensation arising or related to the use of any/all photographs and releases rights to all claims, demands, and causes of action which the contestant, their heirs, representative, executors, administrators, or any other persons action on the behalf of their estate have or may have by reason of this authorization.

