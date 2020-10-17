Paso Robles News|Saturday, October 17, 2020
County seeking cloth mask donations 

Posted: 10:24 am, October 17, 2020 by News Staff

–The county is seeking the community’s help in creating cloth masks for San Luis Obispo County residents in need. The masks will be distributed at local food pick-up sites, in COVID-19 prevention kits for farm workers, and to residents who can’t readily make or purchase their own.

Drop off sites:

  • 201 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos, CA 93430
  • 2099 10th Street, Los Osos, CA 93402
  • 450 Pioneer Avenue, Nipomo, CA 93444
  • 1681 Front Street, Oceano, CA 93445
  • 4671 Broad Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
  • 635 North Santa Rosa Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405
  • 356 N. Main Street, Templeton, CA 93465

 

Click here for more information.



