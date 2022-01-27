County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz Legg announces re-election campaign

Ortiz-Legg was appointed by Governor Newsom to fill the District 3 vacancy

– This week, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg officially launches her 2022 campaign. Appointed by Governor Newsom to fill the District 3 vacancy, Supervisor Ortiz-Legg will be seeking election to her first full term on the Board of Supervisors.

Governor Newsom appointed Dawn to the Board of Supervisors in November of 2020. Since then, she has helped steer San Luis Obispo County’s Covid-19 Economic Response, secured funding for local parks and green spaces, and “taken steps to protect the local environment,” according to her campaign website.

Her stated priorities as supervisor include “adapting to a changing climate, developing a robust local economy and creating opportunities for working families, addressing affordability, providing access to top-quality health care services – including preventative and mental health care, and protecting and enhancing the quality and character of our neighborhoods.”

