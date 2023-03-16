County supervisor endorses school board candidate

Special election ballots to be mailed out March 20

– This week, San Luis Obispo County 5th District Supervisor Debbie Arnold endorsed school board candidate Kenney Enney.

Enney is running against Angela Hollander for a trustee position on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s board of trustees.

“As a Marine, Kenney learned to strive for excellence,” Arnold said in her endorsement. “He is now willing to serve again by helping our children achieve excellence in education. With the average math proficiency scores below 30%, we need leadership like Kenney’s to help bring much-needed improvement.”

The supervisor first met Enney in 2021 while he was serving as the San Luis Obispo County chairman for the California School Choice Initiative.

The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County is partnering with the Paso Robles AAUW (American Association of University Women) and the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) to moderate a forum for the candidates. The forum is next Wednesday, March 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the district board room, located at 800 Niblick Road in Paso Robles. It will also be live-streamed and archived for later viewing on district broadcasts and the league’s YouTube channel.

Ballots for the April 18 special election will be mailed out beginning March 20.

