County supervisors to discuss independent redistricting at study session

League of Women Voters encourages public participation

– In an action alert issued by the League of Women Voters, community members are encouraged to back the formation of an independent redistricting commission (IRC) in San Luis Obispo County.

On Jan. 16, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is set to conduct a study session at 6 p.m. in the SLO County Board of Supervisors Chambers, located at 1055 Monterey Street, in San Luis Obispo, deliberating on the establishment of an IRC. This decision follows the board’s initial discourse on potential avenues for creating the IRC, held on Sep. 12, 2023. Subsequently, staff received direction to draft an ordinance, which will be presented at this public study session.

Unlike regular board of supervisors meetings, study sessions do not involve motions or votes; instead, they facilitate in-depth discussions to inform future actions. This specific session offers an opportunity for the public to pose questions and provide comments.

The League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo supports the establishment of an independent redistricting commission. The organization advocates for the commission to redraw board of supervisors district boundaries following each decennial census.

The agenda for the session is available here, the staff report on the proposed independent redistricting commission is here, and other meeting materials, including the proposed county ordinance, are posted here.

