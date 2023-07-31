County syphilis rates increase amid medication shortage

Last year, 99 cases of syphilis were diagnosed in SLO County, up from 22 cases in 2013 and 66 cases in 2019

– Rates of syphilis have been increasing nationally, across California, and here in SLO County. Now, patients and healthcare providers are facing a national shortage of the medication most commonly used to treat this infection.

Last year, 99 cases of syphilis were diagnosed in San Luis Obispo County, up from 22 cases in 2013 and 66 cases in 2019. This increase is similar to trends statewide and across the U.S., for reasons that researchers are working to understand. No matter what the reason, local public health officials want residents to understand: the risk is real, and that resources are available to help.

“Syphilis can be prevented and, even amid this medication shortage, it can be cured if it is found in the early stages,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein, “However, syphilis can cause very serious health problems if it is left untreated and can be especially devastating when it is transmitted to a baby during pregnancy and birth. Our Public Health team is here to help you protect yourself, get tested, and get treatment if needed.”

Syphilis is transmitted through sexual contact or to an unborn baby during pregnancy. Many people do not notice early symptoms so may not be aware they are infected. Syphilis can be identified with blood tests and can be cured with antibiotics. When syphilis is not treated, it can eventually spread to the brain and nervous system or to the eye, causing problems like hearing loss, stroke, and blindness. Babies born with syphilis may have very serious health problems or even die from the infection as a newborn.

Bicillin L-A, an injection of long-acting penicillin, is the most common form of treatment. It is currently in low supply nationally due to surging demand. Other medications are also effective when taken as directed but require a longer course of treatment.

“If you have symptoms or think you may have been exposed to syphilis, please don’t let this shortage deter you from getting tested—there are still good options available and it’s important to treat syphilis as soon as possible so it doesn’t cause further damage to your body,” said Dr. Borenstein.

The public health department offers confidential, low-cost testing, treatment, and education for all sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including syphilis. Public health nurses also offer guidance on protecting oneself (plus: free condoms) and can help connect partners with treatment if needed. To learn more or make an appointment, visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/STD-Test or call (805) 781-5500.

For more information about syphilis, visit www.cdc.gov/std/syphilis/STDFact-Syphilis.htm.

