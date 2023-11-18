Paso Robles News|Saturday, November 18, 2023
County terminates contract with interim county administrative officer
County terminates contract with interim county administrative officer 

Posted: 6:59 am, November 18, 2023 by News Staff
John Nilon

John Nilon. Photo from County of SLO.

Contract terminated after an investigation of improper conduct toward women

– The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors yesterday terminated the contract with interim County Administrative Officer (CAO) John Nilon after an investigation of improper conduct toward women in violation of the county’s policy against discrimination and harassment, according to a press release from the County of San Luis Obispo.

The board made the decision to terminate Nilon’s employment effective immediately in closed session and will open recruitment for a permanent CAO in the near future.

“Our policy is clear and adherence to it is mandatory by all employees. The county has a zero-tolerance policy for any violations,” said Chairman John Peschong. “The county is committed to providing a work environment where everyone is treated with respect and professionalism. We expect all employees to adhere to the policy and expect our CAO to exhibit the best judgment when dealing with employees in the workplace.”

Nilon’s departure is unrelated to the investigation of an employee within the Information Technology Department, the county says. Assistant County Administrative Officer Rebecca Campbell will assume the duties of acting CAO until a permanent replacement can be chosen.

 

News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.