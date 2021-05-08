County to close COVID-19 mass vaccine clinics on June 4

–The County of San Luis Obispo plans to demobilize three mass vaccination clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo on June 4, 2021. The community clinics have administered over 151,687 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since December 2020.

Health care providers and pharmacies across SLO County are now offering the vaccine, allowing the county to refocus resources on mobile vaccine clinics to serve those who have faced barriers to visiting a clinic. With this shift, the county says they will also begin providing the COVID-19 vaccine along with other vaccinations and health services at long-standing public health clinics.

“When we stood up these large, temporary clinics, our goal was to administer vaccines as swiftly as possible to our residents, beginning with those most at risk for COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “I’m proud to say this made the vaccination process easy and fast for tens of thousands of residents. Our commitment to ensuring our community has access to the vaccine has not changed⎯but now that it is available from many other providers, we can shift our focus to mobile clinics.”

First-dose and second-dose appointments are available today and next week at the county’s three mass clinics through the state’s My Turn system. In addition, the county’s clinics in Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles are accepting walk-in appointments during their regular open hours.

Those who receive their first dose of vaccine from the county after May 14 may get their second dose from a regular public health clinic or a pharmacy.

“These large clinics have offered a fast, easy, and convenient way to get your vaccine at no cost for months now. It is incredible what these volunteers and staff have achieved for the community,” said Dr. Borenstein. “If you’re still waiting to get your vaccine, now is the time to make it happen before these sites close.”

To schedule your free first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255. The SLO County Phone Assistance Center at (805) 543-2444 remains open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine or visit county health’s Frequently Asked Questions page.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related