County Wine Industry Awards recognize local leaders

Awards ceremony to be held at fair grounds next week

– The San Luis Obispo County wine industry annually comes together to honor members of the local wine community. These awards recognize dedication, stewardship, innovation, and leadership demonstrated in San Luis Obispo County.

The 2022 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards go to:

Wine Grape Grower of the Year – Hilary Graves, Booker Vineyard

Winemaker of the Year — Bob Lindquist, Verdad Wine Cellars & Lindquist Family Wines

Wine Industry Person of the Year – Gretchen Roddick, Hope Family Wines

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, in partnership with the San Luis Obispo Coast Wine Collective, the Independent Grape Growers of the Paso Robles Area, The Vineyard Team, and past award recipients worked together to identify the 2022 winners. The honorees are evaluated on their leadership and accomplishments in California’s third largest wine region, San Luis Obispo County.

“Our community is excited to come together at a signature event in our county, the Mid-State Fair, and celebrate leaders in our industry,” said Joel Peterson, executive director of the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. “This year’s winners are deserving for their dedication to the San Luis Obispo County’s vineyards, wines, and marketing efforts and their leadership in their area of focus. Their passion and commitment to their craft and the local industry have helped continue to expand the recognition and accolades for this region.”

The local wine community will celebrate this year’s award winners at a special event on Friday, July 22 at the California Mid-State Fair within Mission Square beginning at 6 p.m. The awards presentation is a free event with paid admission to the California Mid-State Fair. Preceding the awards presentation is a ticketed event featuring a walk-around tasting of the gold medal winners of the Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC). Also recognized will be the CCWC Winery of the Year award, Pear Valley Vineyards.

