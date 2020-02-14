Courtney’s House receives $50k grant from The Community Foundation

–Courtney’s House has announced that it has been awarded a 2-year grant of $50,000 from The Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County Social Innovations Fund. Courtney’s House is a nonprofit resource center for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Fig, their full-service cafe, provides job training and employment opportunities. Courtney’s House provides a “safe and caring environment to learn vocational, social and life skills while they advocate for inclusion and opportunity for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, so they may live fully in our community,” according to a press release by the nonprofit.

The grant, totaling $50,000 over 2 years, was awarded in support of an ongoing job development program to promote employment opportunities to those who have successfully completed their internship and to partner with local businesses in creating more inclusion and opportunity within the community. Key parts of these efforts will be to: provide job coach training and education with local businesses, support individuals as they successfully transition to their new work environment, cultivate positive inclusive work experiences within the community, and provide empowerment that comes from feeling confident in their new vocational roles and contributing to the community.

“It is very encouraging when a philanthropic organization, like the Community Foundation, recognizes the positive impact our small non-profit has made in the lives of our interns and their families,” said Courtney’s House Director Chris Dillow. “This grant is valuable in allowing us to serve more individuals, expand our reach within the community and facilitate the training of area food service employees, giving them the skills they need to job coach and support the interns who are hired out of our program.”

