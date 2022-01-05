COVID-19 cases on the rise again in SLO County

Health department sees 2,000+ cases in one week for the first time since last January

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that 2,021 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the last week. Hospitalizations have increased as well, with 30 SLO County residents currently hospitalized from severe COVID-19 complications, including eight in the ICU, according to the health department.

With these additional cases, SLO County’s 14-day daily average has increased to 191, up from 72 one week ago and the highest it has been since January 2021.

See San Luis Obispo County’s latest COVID-19 statistics here.

“COVID-19 is clearly surging in San Luis Obispo County,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein, “This is the fastest, steepest increase we have seen since the beginning of this pandemic, even compared to our biggest surge last January. It’s likely that with the increased use of home testing, these numbers do not represent all cases. If you test positive for COVID-19 through an at-home test, isolate immediately except to seek medical care and notify Public Health so you can receive an isolation letter and additional support.”

Health officials recommend that people who have traveled or been exposed to someone infected with COVID-19 get tested 3-5 days after the exposure or travel. Residents should avoid visiting the ER for testing or minor symptoms. Testing is available at local pharmacies, urgent cares, or Public Health community sites by appointment. For testing locations and to make an appointment, visit www.slopublichealth.org/testing.

“Bottom line: we are all tired of this pandemic but we must protect ourselves and our friends and family members by getting vaccinated and boosted, continuing to wear masks, avoiding crowds, and staying home and testing if we’re sick,” said Dr. Borenstein. “These measures will protect our most vulnerable and help end this surge.”

Masking is required in indoor public places in San Luis Obispo County and statewide. Vaccines— both boosters and primary series—are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov or VaccineFinder.org, or call (833) 422-4255.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781 5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related