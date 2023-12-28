COVID-19 cases on the rise in some parts of California

– Over the past week, COVID-19 cases in California have experienced an uptick, primarily concentrated in several northern counties. Regions across the state reported moderate levels of coronavirus-related hospital admissions.

The majority of California still maintains low levels, signifying that less than 10 residents per 100,000 have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. No counties in the state have reached the high level, which would require more than 20 residents per 100,000 to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

New data on COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the last week pinpointed the following counties with the highest impact: Sacramento County, Yolo County, Placer County, El Dorado County, Mono County, and Inyo County.

From Oct. 1 to Dec. 16, a total of 1,079 COVID-related deaths were reported across California.

