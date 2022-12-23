COVID-19 community testing site in SLO moving locations

New site located at 3450 Broad Street in San Luis Obispo

– The COVID-19 community testing site in San Luis Obispo will move from the SLO Veterans Memorial Building (SLO Vets Hall) to a new location beginning in 2023. The last day of testing at the SLO Vets Hall will be Dec. 30, 2022. The new site will open at 3450 Broad Street (Suite 111) on Jan. 4, 2023.

“I’m grateful to our community’s veterans for so graciously sharing their wonderful space for more than two years,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “I’m also grateful that demand for testing has decreased to a level where it is possible to meet the need in a different location and return this space to its original use. We remain ready to respond if needs change.”

The new site is accessible from Broad Street or Sacramento Drive and will be visibly marked when it opens on Jan. 4.

The COVID-19 testing sites in Grover Beach (1336 Ramona Avenue, Suite A) and Paso Robles (800 Pine Street) will remain in their current locations. All sites are open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and are closed from 11 a.m.–12 noon and 4-5 p.m. The Grover Beach site is closed on Fridays.

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 may access Test to Treat services at the community sites and take home a course of Paxlovid antiviral medication if indicated. In addition to COVID-19 testing, the sites provide rapid testing for influenza.

For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an appointment and no co-pay is required. There is no charge for those without insurance. The County of San Luis Obispo and State of California are contracting with OptumServe to provide this service.

Appointments are plentiful and strongly recommended. Find details and make an appointment at slopublichealth.org/testing.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Public health phone support is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

