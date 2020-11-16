COVID-19: County forced into more restrictive tier, new mask rules released

–San Luis Obispo County has slid back into the most restrictive “purple tier” of the State of California’s reopening guidelines due to high new daily case counts.

The state made changes to the tier list process on Monday. Tiers can now change daily rather than on a weekly basis and the state says it can move counties back more than one tier if necessary. Counties previously had three days to implement the changes; but, because of “the extreme circumstances requiring immediate action, counties will be required to implement any sector changes the day following the tier announcement,” according to the California Department of Public Health. More than 94-percent of California by population will be in the tight purple-tier requirements.

To learn more about the restrictions and how they apply to San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Additionally, people in California must now wear face coverings when they are outside of the home, unless one of the exemptions applies. The CDPH has issued a revised mask guidance. Click here to view the guidance and exemptions.

40 new cases were added on Monday, 54 on Sunday, and 118 cases were added on Saturday. The county now has a recorded 5,250 cases since counting began in March. The county recorded another death that they attribute to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 34.

To view detailed statistics, click here.

Sadly, another of our neighbors has succumbed to COVID-19, bringing no. of deaths to 34. They were in 70s and vulnerable to severe illness because of underlying conditions. We must all do our part to #SLOtheSpread and protect our most vulnerable neighbors: https://t.co/EElatBCp7g — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) November 16, 2020

All residents are urged to take protective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19: wear a face-covering in public, maintain six feet of distance from others outside your household, stay in SLO County (avoid traveling outside of the county), and wash your hands frequently.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

