COVID-19: County reports 195 new cases and two more deaths Wednesday

–The County of San Luis Obispo added 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as two more deaths that they attribute to COVID-19. One person was in their 60s, and the other was in their 70s, and both had underlying health conditions, according to a Tweet by the San Luis Obispo County Health Department. The total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 locally is 54, according to the health department.

The county has now recorded a total of 8,090 cases since the pandemic was declared.

The 14-day average is at an all-time high at 122. Active cases are at an all-time high as well, with 1,523 in the county as of Wednesday afternoon. Currently, 29 people are hospitalized, with seven in the ICU.

Sadly, 2 more of our neighbors have succumbed to COVID-19, bringing number of deaths to 54. One person was in their 60s and one was in 70s. They were vulnerable to severe illness bc of underlying conditions. We must act now to slow the spread and protect each other. — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) December 16, 2020

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

