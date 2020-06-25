COVID-19: SLO County reports 20 new cases on Wednesday

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon as of 1:30 p.m. Nine people are still hospitalized, with two in the ICU.

The historical total number of cases is now at 473. The county reports 354 people have recovered from the virus, 109 are currently recovering at home. One person has died from the virus. The county reports 119 active cases. Click here for the latest statistics.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

Note: Case counts are updated once daily, Monday-Friday. Data posted each day are always preliminary and subject to change as individual case investigations are completed. Confirmed cases and detailed statistics page is not being updated on Saturdays and Sundays by the county.

