COVID-19: SLO County added to state ‘watch list’, 101 cases added over weekend

–San Luis Obispo County reported 101 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend and Monday, bringing the total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March to 1,006.

There are currently 313 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. On June 1 the county reported just 17 active cases. The county reports five people have now died with the virus.

The county reports 688 people have recovered from the virus, 299 are currently recovering at home. Click here for the latest statistics.

The county has officially been added to the state’s watch list due to the growing number of coronavirus cases. Local officials warned that some businesses in some sectors should prepare to close pending a state order. On Monday, the governor ordered the closure of many sectors for indoor activities.

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

