COVID-19 Update: 16 cases added Tuesday

–The San Luis Obispo County Health Agency added 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, 14 on Monday, and 41 on Sunday. The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 3,143. The county reports 2,858 people have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 261 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. There are 252 people currently recovering at home.

Last week, the county reported two more deaths that they attribute to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 22 in San Luis Obispo County.

County requests public feedback

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

