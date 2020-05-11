COVID-19: Update 220 total cases reported, 172 recoveries
–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 220 total reported cases of COVID-19, up from 212 on Friday afternoon. 172 people have recovered from the virus. 41 are currently recovering at home, 6 are hospitalized with 2 in the ICU, as of Sunday afternoon.
The County Health Department has been going live on their Facebook page between 3 and 3:15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to provide updates on the shutdowns and latest data.
Distribution of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County
- Paso Robles reported COVID-19 cases: 82
- Atascadero reported COVID-19 cases: 34
- Arroyo Grande reported COVID-19 cases: 19
- Nipomo reported COVID-19 cases: 16
- City of San Luis Obispo reported COVID-19 cases: 17
- Templeton reported COVID-19 cases: 7
- San Miguel reported COVID-19: 8
- Pismo Beach reported COVID-19 cases: 7
- Morro Bay reported COVID-19 cases: 6
- CA Men’s colony – 11
- Other San Luis Obispo County reported COVID-19 cases: 11
Ages of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County
- Age 0-17 years old – 20
- Age 18-49 years old – 95
- Age 50 – 64 years – 60
- Age 65 and older – 45
Cases of COVID-19 by status in San Luis Obispo County
- At home – 41
- Hospitalized – 6
- Recovered – 172
- Deaths – 1
Source of transmission of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County
- Travel related transmission – 49
- Known person-to-person transmission – 98
- Community-acquired transmission – 72
- Unknown – 1
