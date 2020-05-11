Paso Robles News|Monday, May 11, 2020
COVID-19: Update 220 total cases reported, 172 recoveries 

Posted: 6:17 am, May 11, 2020 by News Staff
–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 220 total reported cases of COVID-19, up from 212 on Friday afternoon. 172 people have recovered from the virus. 41 are currently recovering at home, 6 are hospitalized with 2 in the ICU, as of Sunday afternoon.
The County Health Department has been going live on their Facebook page between 3 and 3:15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to provide updates on the shutdowns and latest data.

Distribution of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

  • Paso Robles reported COVID-19 cases: 82
  • Atascadero reported COVID-19 cases: 34
  • Arroyo Grande reported COVID-19 cases: 19
  • Nipomo reported COVID-19 cases: 16
  • City of San Luis Obispo reported COVID-19 cases: 17
  • Templeton reported COVID-19 cases: 7
  • San Miguel reported COVID-19: 8
  • Pismo Beach reported COVID-19 cases: 7
  • Morro Bay reported COVID-19 cases: 6
  • CA Men’s colony – 11
  • Other San Luis Obispo County reported COVID-19 cases: 11

Ages of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

  • Age 0-17 years old – 20
  • Age 18-49 years old – 95
  • Age 50 – 64 years  – 60
  • Age 65 and older – 45

Cases of COVID-19 by status in San Luis Obispo County

  • At home – 41
  • Hospitalized – 6
  • Recovered – 172
  • Deaths – 1

Source of transmission of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County

  • Travel related transmission – 49
  • Known person-to-person transmission – 98
  • Community-acquired transmission – 72
  • Unknown – 1

News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.