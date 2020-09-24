COVID-19 Update: 26 cases added Wednesday, two new deaths attributed to virus

–San Luis Obispo County added 26 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The county health department also reported two additional deaths that they are attributing to the virus.

The total number of people who have locally tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 3,479. The county reports 3,208 people have recovered from the virus.

There are currently 240 active cases of the coronavirus in SLO County. There are 233 people currently recovering at home.

The county recently lifted restrictions on visitation at skilled nursing facilities. The county also reports it expects the state will move the county from Tier 1-purple to Tier 2-red. Here’s what it will take to move into the red tier of the state’s blueprint.

If you are symptomatic or think you have been exposed to COVID-19 sign up to get tested! Testing is free, safe, easy, and available. Help #SLOtheSpread!https://t.co/Ct0zA9WJ4e pic.twitter.com/EJs7AnaGb3 — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) September 19, 2020

County requests public feedback

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is asking for the public’s feedback on testing. To take a brief survey, click here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

