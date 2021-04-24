COVID-19 Update: 33 cases added Friday, zero deaths

–The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and zero deaths. The health department now attributes a total of 260 deaths to COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared.

Active cases as of Monday afternoon were at 239, down considerably since January when active cases peaked at over 3,000, but up slightly from earlier this week.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 since March is now 21,071 in SLO County. The county reports 20,572 people have recovered from the virus.

Today we report 33 more #COVID19 cases and 0 new deaths of members of our community. Thank you to everyone who is helping #SLOTheSpread. Your efforts are making a difference. #MaskUp #KeepYourDistance #GetTheVax https://t.co/z5B1y95F9D — SLO Public Health (@SLOPublicHealth) April 23, 2021

Click here for the latest detailed statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email