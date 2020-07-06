COVID-19 Update: 68 new cases added over holiday weekend

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 over the holiday weekend, and an additional 21 cases on Monday afternoon as of 1:30 p.m. Thirteen people are now hospitalized, with 5 in the ICU. Two people have now died from the virus.

The historical total number of cases in the county is now at 765. The county reports 565 people have recovered from the virus, 185 are currently recovering at home. The county reports 213 active cases. Click here for the latest statistics.

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible and consider ways of getting food and prescriptions delivered through family, social, or commercial networks. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

