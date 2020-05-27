COVID-19 Update: Four new cases added Tuesday

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 263 total reported cases of COVID-19, adding four as of Tuesday afternoon. The county reports 234 people have recovered from the virus, 25 are currently recovering at home, three are hospitalized with two in the ICU.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

The county is now in “Stage 2” of reopening efforts. Click here to see detailed information about reopening.

The county health department’s next press conference with be Wednesday live on its Facebook page at 3:15 p.m.

