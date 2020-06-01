COVID-19 update: One case added Sunday

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 269 total reported cases of COVID-19. The county reports 245 people have recovered from the virus, 19 are currently recovering at home, four are hospitalized, all of which are in the ICU. Click here for the latest statistics.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

The county is now in “Stage 2” of reopening efforts. Click here to see detailed information about reopening.

