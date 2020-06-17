COVID-19 Update: Record number of new cases reported Wednesday

–The County of San Luis Obispo added 20 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, with numbers reported as of 1:30 p.m. This is the largest single-day increase so far since record-keeping began in March.

The total number of cases is now at 376. The county reports 300 people have recovered from the virus, 70 are currently recovering at home, five are hospitalized, two are in the ICU. The county reports 75 active cases. Click here for the latest statistics.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

Note: Case counts are updated once daily, Monday-Friday. Data posted each day are always preliminary and subject to change as individual case investigations are completed. Confirmed cases and detailed statistics page is not being updated on Saturdays and Sundays by the county.

