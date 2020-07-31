COVID-19 Update: San Luis Obispo County’s COVID-19 deaths rise to 14

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported today that two more SLO County residents have died due to COVID-19, bringing the COVID-19 deaths in SLO County to 14.

The individuals were vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness because they were in their 80s, had underlying health conditions, and lived at a congregate-care facility that is experiencing an outbreak.

One resided at an assisted living facility in Atascadero and the other had spent several days in the hospital and was a resident of Vineyard Hills Health Center, which marks the sixth COVID-19 death associated with that facility. The County Public Health Department is continuing to work with the facilities to stop the spread of infection and lessen the impact of the outbreaks.

“Our community has been touched by more loss,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This, and other outbreaks, is preventable. Let’s all do what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect the most vulnerable among us. Wear a face-covering in public and maintain six feet of distance from others.”

As of today, 1,740 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, most of whom have recovered.

For the complete statistics, click here.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

Share this post!

email

Related