COVID-19 Update: Seven new cases added Friday

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 324 total reported cases of COVID-19, adding four on Wednesday, 11 between Wednesday’s and Thursday’s report, and seven more as of 1 p.m. Friday. The county reports 285 people have recovered from the virus, 35 are currently recovering at home, three are hospitalized, two are in the ICU. Click here for the latest statistics.

During Friday’s briefing, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer, Dr. Penny Borenstein said, “In general we are beginning to see a bit up an uptick in our cases and that’s not unexpected as we continue to open our businesses. We continue to be concerned about importation into our county and the types of events that we’ve seen in many different sectors.” Borenstein said the new cases are spread across the entire community and the increase does not seem to be connected to any particular activity, business sector or tourism.

Borenstein stressed common sense precautions, wearing a mask, hand washing, maintaining a safe distance, and sanitizing surfaces.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

The county is still in “Stage 2” of reopening efforts. Click here to see detailed information about reopening.

Note: Case counts are updated once daily, Monday-Friday. Data posted each day are always preliminary and subject to change as individual case investigations are completed. Confirmed cases and detailed statistics page is not being updated on Saturdays and Sundays by the county.

Share this post!

email

Related