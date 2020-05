COVID-19 Update: Six more cases added Monday

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 226 total reported cases of COVID-19, up from 212 on Friday afternoon. 172 people have recovered from the virus. 49 are currently recovering at home, 64are hospitalized with 2 in the ICU, as of Monday afternoon.

The County Health Department has been going live on their Facebook page between 3 and 3:15 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to provide updates on the shutdowns and latest data.

Distribution of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County Paso Robles reported COVID-19 cases: 86

Atascadero reported COVID-19 cases: 34

Arroyo Grande reported COVID-19 cases: 19

Nipomo reported COVID-19 cases: 17

City of San Luis Obispo reported COVID-19 cases: 17

Templeton reported COVID-19 cases: 7

San Miguel reported COVID-19: 8

Pismo Beach reported COVID-19 cases: 9

Morro Bay reported COVID-19 cases: 6

CA Men’s colony – 11

Other San Luis Obispo County reported COVID-19 cases: 12 Ages of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County Age 0-17 years old – 21

Age 18-49 years old – 98

Age 50 – 64 years – 60

Age 65 and older – 47 Cases of COVID-19 by status in San Luis Obispo County At home – 49

Hospitalized – 4

Recovered – 172

Deaths – 1 Source of transmission of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County Travel related transmission – 49

Known person-to-person transmission – 102

Community-acquired transmission – 74

Unknown – 1

