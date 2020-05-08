COVID-19 Update: Three more positive cases added, 167 recovered
–Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in San Luis Obispo County as of Thursday afternoon. Five people remain in the hospital, and three are in intensive care. One person in the county has died from the virus. 167 people have recovered.
Distribution of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County
- Paso Robles reported COVID-19 cases: 75
- Atascadero reported COVID-19 cases: 34
- Arroyo Grande reported COVID-19 cases: 19
- Nipomo reported COVID-19 cases: 16
- City of San Luis Obispo reported COVID-19 cases: 17
- Templeton reported COVID-19 cases: 7
- San Miguel reported COVID-19: 8
- Pismo Beach reported COVID-19 cases: 7
- Morro Bay reported COVID-19 cases: 6
- CA Men’s colony – 11
- Other San Luis Obispo County reported COVID-19 cases: 11
Ages of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County
- Age 0-17 years old – 15
- Age 18-49 years old – 93
- Age 50 – 64 years – 60
- Age 65 and older – 43
Cases of COVID-19 by status in San Luis Obispo County
- At home – 38
- Hospitalized – 5
- Recovered – 167
- Deaths – 1
Source of transmission of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County
- Travel related transmission – 49
- Known person-to-person transmission – 88
- Unknown community-acquired transmission – 68
- Unknown – 6
