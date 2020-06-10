COVID-19 Update: Three new cases added Tuesday

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 302 total reported cases of COVID-19, adding three on Tuesday, with numbers reported as of 1:30 p.m. The county reports 272 people have recovered from the virus, 24 are currently recovering at home, five are hospitalized, three are in the ICU. The county reports 29 active cases. Click here for the latest statistics.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

The county is still in “Stage 2” of reopening efforts. Click here to see detailed information about reopening.

On Friday, San Luis Obispo County lifted orders limiting occupancy rates for short-term lodging facilities and restricting visitors and non-essential personnel from hospitals and certain types of residential care facilities.

A new Public Health Officer Order was issued that continues visitation restrictions at skilled nursing facilities.

The state has released new guidance for more industries to reopen.

Note: Case counts are updated once daily, Monday-Friday. Data posted each day are always preliminary and subject to change as individual case investigations are completed. Confirmed cases and detailed statistics page is not being updated on Saturdays and Sundays by the county.

