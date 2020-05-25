COVID-19 Update: Zero cases added Sunday, one case attributed to Santa Barbara County 

Paso Robles News|Monday, May 25, 2020
Posted: 5:27 am, May 25, 2020 by News Staff

–The County of San Luis Obispo now has 258 total reported cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday afternoon. On Saturday, the county reported that there were 259 cases, but one case was removed as they were a resident of Santa Barbara County.

The county reports 234 people have recovered from the virus, 20 are currently recovering at home, three are hospitalized with two in the ICU, as of Sunday afternoon.

As of April 30, “Recovered” is now defined as at least three days, or 72 hours, of no fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications; and, improvement in respiratory symptoms, such as cough, shortness of breath; and, at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

The county is now in “Stage 2” of reopening efforts. Click here to see detailed information about reopening. 

The county health department’s next press conference with be next Wednesday live on its Facebook page at 3:15 p.m.



